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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Workers, farmers raise issues ahead of paddy procurement

Ludhiana: Workers, farmers raise issues ahead of paddy procurement

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The paddy procurement is set to begin on October 1 in Punjab.
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With official paddy procurement set to begin on October 1, concerns have been raised across grain markets in Ludhiana district.

From labourers in Jagraon to farmer union leaders are pressing the authorities to address long-standing issues before the season gets underway.

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In the Jagraon grain market, workers have a long list of demands. Market president Dev Raj said every year labourers face hardships due to the “lack of basic facilities and the lax functioning of procurement agencies”.

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He stressed that if problems were resolved before the season, “procurement and lifting could be carried out smoothly without disruption”.

Workers demanded strict enforcement of moisture norms during procurement, timely lifting of purchased grain within 72 hours to avoid space crunch, adequate supply of gunny bags, regular cleaning of mandis, uninterrupted power, clean drinking water and a 25 per cent hike in labour charges.

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They also urged the administration to convene a joint meeting of procurement agencies, officials and labour unions for permanent solutions.

Farmer unions too have raised a few issues. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) president HS Lakhowal pointed to the accumulation of old wheat and rice stocks in mills and godowns coupled with milling conditions fixed by the Centre will prove hurdles in smooth procurement.

“Paddy has already started arriving in mandis. This time procurement should have begun earlier as sowing dates were advanced for short-duration varieties,” he said.

BKU (Kadian) president Harmeet Singh Kadian echoed the concern, stating that “while arrivals have begun, the government had not made adequate arrangements for procurement.” He demanded immediate start of government purchase and assurance that farmers’ produce be bought without deductions.

Farmers have also flagged the issue of lack of shed infrastructure and restroom at the Gill Road grain market, an issue that has been pending for years.

“Things become difficult when it rains. With no proper shed facility, we have to cover the produce with tarpaulins. But it becomes impossible to save everything as water also gets stagnant there and damages the produce. Moisture exposure leads to mold, discoloration and fungal growth that severely impact the quality and market value of the crop,” said Satinder Singh, a farmer from Lalton Kalan.

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