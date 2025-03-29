Ludhiana: Workshop on ‘Research facility in molecular entomology’ at PAU

The Department of Entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Research facility in molecular entomology’. The workshop was sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, New Delhi, under the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR)

Vikas Jindal and Vijay Kumar were the coordinator and co-coordinator of the workshop, respectively. A total of 10 participants (students and research fellows) from different agricultural universities of Palampur, Solan, Jammu and Ludhiana participated in the training workshop.

The participants were provided an excellent platform to practically engage in performing DNA barcoding, PCR, gel electrophoresis, gene expression studies, microinjection and sequence analysis integrated pest management strategies. Manmeet Brar Bhullar, Head, Department of Entomology said that the Workshop is instrumental in training young minds in advanced molecular techniques and appreciated the practical aspects covered therein.