Ludhiana: Workshop on vermicomposting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Department of Zoology at Government College for Girls organised a workshop on vermicomposting. Resource person SS Hundal was welcomed by the members of Zoology Department. He informed students about the use of composting in day-to-day life. He interacted with them and answered their queries. A demonstration was also carried out in the vermicomposting unit of the college. At the end of the programme, college principal Suman Lata congratulated the department on the successful completion of the workshop.

Swami Vivekananda remembered

A discussion was held at Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College to throw light on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. A Balakrishnan, president, Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, and principals/ representatives of eight colleges were present on the occasion. The speakers pointed out that education must also be about spiritual awareness, leading to greater strength and self-confidence in students. Komal Jain, the president of the college management committee, honoured the visiting dignitaries.

World Theatre Day celebrations

Students of Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated World Theatre Day. The students celebrated the essence, beauty and importance of theatre arts, their significant role in entertainment and the symbolic impact that theatre has on life. Theatre artiste Gurmeet Singh Hathoor gave a solo performance based on a social issue. Associate Prof Nerotma Sharma introduced him to the audience and appreciated his performance. College principal Naginder Kaur congratulated the organisers.