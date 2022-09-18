Ludhiana: XEN, 2 JEs sent to police custody in corruption case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 17

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar today sent Jasdev Singh (XEN), Inderjeet Singh, junior engineer (JE), LIT, Mandeep Singh, JE of the Municipal Corporation, and Kamaldeep Singh, a private persons to police remand till September 19 in an alleged plot allotment scam under the LDP scheme.

A team led by Vigilance Bureau ACP Karmvir Singh Chahal produced the suspects in the court and sought police remand on the plea that material record was to be recovered from them.

It was submitted before the court that officials of the LIT in connivance with others had allotted residential plots to unauthorised persons under the LDP scheme after taking huge bribe from them.