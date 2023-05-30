Ludhiana youngster secures AIR 284 in UPSC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

City resident Sumer Singh Virk (24) has secured All-India Rank (AIR) 284 rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had recently released the examination results. Sumer, who hails from Avtar Nagar of Ludhiana, said this was his second attempt for the exam.

He added that he had studied at DAV Public School up to Class 10 and then attended Sacred Heart Convent School for Class 12. Later, he studied at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh to pursue his BTech degree. His father Harpal Singh is a businessman and mother Jagreet Kaur a retired teacher.

Sumer expressed his desire to improve his ranking in the examination in his future attempts.