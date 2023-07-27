 Ludhiana youngsters to lead as champions for clean air : The Tribune India

Meet experts, civil society members to chart out citizen-level plan

Students take part in a youth conclave on environment in Ludhiana on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

Taking a firm stand on the rising air pollution and to safeguard their future, youth from across Ludhiana met with experts and civil society members to discuss and chart out a citizen-level plan, aimed at improving the air quality of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The conclave was held at Khem Singh Gill Farmers’ Service Centre at the PAU here. Under this first-of-its-kind youth conclave in the city, young people will take the action plan to their schools and neighbourhoods in a bid to combat air pollution. One of the major focuses for the group will be to build a strong awareness about health impacts of air pollution among residents of Ludhiana.

Organised by EcoSikh and Clean Air Punjab — a citizen’s collective working on the issue of air pollution, over 100 students from 10 schools across Ludhiana attended the youth conclave.

The conclave was inaugurated by Sanjay Kanwar, Senior Engineer, head, NCAP, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, Senior Scientist and Agronomist, Climate Department of Punjab Agricultural University, were among those present.

Participating schools included, DPS Ludhiana, Sacred Hearts Convent International School, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, DAV Public School BRS Nagar, Doraha Public School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Amrit Indo-Canadian School, DCM Presidency School, Ryan International School and BCM School. Speaking about how the conclave has provided an excellent learning space for young people to gather and connect with each other to find equitable and sustainable ways to address the issue of air pollution, Gurpreet Kaur, campaign head of Clean Air Punjab said: “Much of the work we do requires audacity of imagination, the conclave has helped young people to think and elevated their voices and highlight the importance of creating and facilitating spaces for young people to come together and safely show how air pollution is impacting them.’’

Speaking at the conclave, Balmeet Kaur, principal of Delhi Public School, said air pollution was not just an environmental challenge; it is an earnest call for sustainable action to safeguard the breath of life. “In the fight against air pollution, we hold the power to clear our skies and breathe life into a sustainable future,” she said. Arshmeet, one of the participants from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said one should not assume that the students were too young to understand risks and consequences of worsening air quality. “We are witnessing its impacts in our daily lives. We may not be to blame, yet it has the greatest impact on us. The conclave has given us the opportunity to collaborate, share experiences, and raise public awareness about the impacts of air pollution on Public health,” he voiced.

“The Youth Conclave 2023 Climate Conversation is an opportunity to inspire, motivate and empower young people to take ownership of their environment. It is only by involving them, we can create a sustainable future where clean air becomes a reality for all,” said Dr Supreet Kaur, president, EcoSikh.

