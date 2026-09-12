Ludhiana youth abducted, beaten; escapes from clutches of miscreants

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly abducted by miscreants and taken to the Alamgir area in Ludhiana. He was mercilessly beaten and held captive. The suspects reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his family and threatened to kill him if the amount was not paid. The victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the suspects and informed the police.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, the victim, a resident of Daad village, had gone for a walk when Sunny, Gunni, Dana, Aryan and Ghuggi and three-four unidentified persons allegedly kidnapped him.

Advertisement

The complainant said the suspects took him to some places in Alamgir area. He was beaten up there and held captive. They demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his family. They also threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

Advertisement

The youth told the police that he somehow managed to escape from the place.

Meanwhile, head constable Gurpreet Singh said after registering a case, the police were conducting a thorough probe into the matter. The investigation so far had revealed that the suspects and the complainant were old acquaintances of each other.