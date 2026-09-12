DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana youth abducted, beaten; escapes from clutches of miscreants

Ludhiana youth abducted, beaten; escapes from clutches of miscreants

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The suspects demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his family and threatened to kill him if the amount was not paid. File
Advertisement

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly abducted by miscreants and taken to the Alamgir area in Ludhiana. He was mercilessly beaten and held captive. The suspects reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his family and threatened to kill him if the amount was not paid. The victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the suspects and informed the police.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, the victim, a resident of Daad village, had gone for a walk when Sunny, Gunni, Dana, Aryan and Ghuggi and three-four unidentified persons allegedly kidnapped him.

Advertisement

The complainant said the suspects took him to some places in Alamgir area. He was beaten up there and held captive. They demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his family. They also threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

Advertisement

The youth told the police that he somehow managed to escape from the place.

Meanwhile, head constable Gurpreet Singh said after registering a case, the police were conducting a thorough probe into the matter. The investigation so far had revealed that the suspects and the complainant were old acquaintances of each other.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts