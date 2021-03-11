In brief

Ludhiana: Youth booked for abducting girl

Ludhiana: The police have booked Mukesh Mahto, a resident of Shiv Shankar Colony, Tibba Road, under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl residing in New Company Bagh Colony here with the intent of marrying her. In a complaint filed with the police, the mother of the girl said her daughter had left home on the intervening night of April 28 and 29 without informing anybody about her whereabouts. She said on making an enquiry, she had learnt that the accused youth had abducted the girl. oc

Man booked for extortion

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man, identified as Gurdeep Singh Kahlon, a resident of HIG Colony, Jamalpur, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly intimidating staff of the sub-tehsil at Sahnewal and extorting money from the public for getting their sale deeds executed. A complaint in this regard was lodged by the police by the joint sub registrar, Sahnewal, stating the accused, along with other miscreants, used to threaten staff of the sub-tehsil office and put pressure on them to register sale deeds of persons from whom he had taken money. oc

Four arrested with drugs

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Ramandeep Singh of Karnail Colony, Goraya, from Sandhu Colony on Tuesday when the accused was coming towards the city in a Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB 37J 9252). The car was stopped at a naka on suspicion and search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 30 gm of heroin. He has been booked under the NDPS Act. In another incident, Charanjit Singh of Model Town, was nabbed from the Pakhowal Road canal bridge on Tuesday and 1.5 kg of opium was seized from him. He was coming on foot and the police had stopped him on suspicion. Raman Kumar of New Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri, and Babu Kumar of Saroop Nagar, Salem Tabri, were arrested by the police at the grain market in Salem Tabri on Tuesday and 360 strips of Alprasafe 0.5 mg and 100 strips of Tramadol Hydrochloride 100 mg, both habit-forming narcotic drugs, were seized from them. A case has been resgistered under the NDPS Act. oc

Three held with illicit liquor

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a woman, Bimla Bai, a resident of Razapur village, on Tuesday and made a seizure of 45 bottles of illicit liquor from her possession. A case has been registered. Another liquor smuggler, Deepak Kareer, a resident of New Tagore Nagar, was arrested from near Bhuriwala Chowk in Haibowal on Tuesday while going on a Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB GZ 7426). As many as 14 bottles of Royal Stag and 16 bottles of Imperial Blue whisky were seized from the accused. In another incident, Om Parkash, who runs a meat shop at Ramgarh, was arrested for allegedly selling liquor at his shop. During a raid, 36 bottles of Dollar Rum were recovered from his shop. All accused have been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

