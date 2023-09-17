Ludhiana: Youth held for bid to rape minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A youth attempted to rape a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl in Ganesh Nagar. He has been identified as Ajay Kumar of Sahibana. The girl was playing in the street when he abducted her. He took her to nearby bushes. When family members were searching for her, they heard her scream from the bushes. They saw that the suspect was trying to rape the child. When the girl’s father went near him, he pushed him and fled. IO Kulwant Singh said Ajay was arrested after they received a complaint from the victim’s father. Now, the suspect would be presented in court to obtain his remand.TNS

Trader hurt as gun goes off

Ludhiana: A trader suffered a bullet injury on his leg after his licenced weapon went off accidentally after it fell on the ground at Jagraon on Saturday. Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital. He has been identified as Manoj Kumar, who runs a grocery store in Nehru Market in Jagraon. The victim said while he was on his way from home to his shop, his licenced pistol fell from his hand, resulting in the accident. A few months ago, the trader had received threats from terrorist Arsh Dalla and he had even received a call for ransom.