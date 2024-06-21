Ludhiana: Youth held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a resident of Street Number 1, Mohalla Gurbachan Colony, Daba, under Section 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The suspect has been identified as Rahul Masih. According to the police, a police party was on patrolling near Lohara Chowk when Rahul was seen walking from opposite side. On seeing the police, he panicked and tried to return back. The police got suspicious and intercepted him. During his search, 40 grams of heroin was recovered from him. He was arrested on the spot. The person has been sent on police remand. TNS

Married woman dies by suicide

Ludhiana: The Moti Nagar police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband and mother-in-law of a 21-year-old married woman. The suspects have been identified as Pradeep Sahu and Nirupama Sahu. Deceased's father Akshay Bahra, a Jammu resident, alleged that his daughter got married to Pradeep Sahu on November 21, 2021 and after some time, she complained that her husband and in-laws were torturing her for dowry. When things got out of control, the girl ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan on June 19. The father alleged that the girl died due to recurrent harassment meted out by her in-laws. TNS

Unidentified body recovered

Ludhiana: An unidentified body has been recovered by the police from Street Number 5, Lacchman Nagar, Millerganj here. The police got the body on June 19 at around 3 pm and sent it to the mortuary at Civil Hospital for identification.

