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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Youth’s body found with plastic bag wrapped around head; friend held

Ludhiana: Youth’s body found with plastic bag wrapped around head; friend held

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A youth was brutally murdered in a room at a village crematorium near Jodhan, with a plastic bag covering his head.

A friend of the deceased has been arrested in connection with the murder. The deceased was identified as Karanveer Singh.

According to the police, Karanveer had left home around 7 pm on November 10 on his scooter to buy some household items.

When he did not return, his family members started searching for him at several places. They later went to the house of Karanveer’s friend, Gurkirat Singh, and enquired about his whereabouts.

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Accused joined search to dodge detection

Gurkirat expressed ignorance about Karanveer’s whereabouts but joined the family in the search. While they were heading towards Mandi Ahmedgarh, they decided to check the village crematorium.

There, the family found Karanveer unconscious in an open room.

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When they turned him over, they discovered a white plastic bag stuffed into his mouth. A wooden stick was also lying nearby. They took him to a doctor, who declared him dead.

Karanveer’s father alleged that Gurkirat suspected the deceased of talking to his sister, which had led to a dispute between the two friends.

He further accused Gurkirat of beating Karanveer to death, either along with his associates or by getting him killed over the issue.

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On the basis of the father’s statement, the police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

Investigating Officer ASI Jaspal Singh said the accused would be produced before a court to seek his police remand for questioning to ascertain the motive behind the murder and the possible involvement of others in the crime.

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