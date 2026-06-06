At the heart of the city’s bustling Karimpura Bazaar, where lanes hum with shoppers’ chatter and aroma of sweets drifts through the air, is Lassi Chowk — a corner that has become synonymous with indulgence and nostalgia.

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The chowk gets its name after the legendary Bittu Lassi Wala, a shop that has been serving frothy glasses of lassi for nearly 37 years. Today, the chowk is more than just a landmark; it is a slice of the city’s cultural palate.

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Here, the city’s love affair with lassi finds its truest expression, poured fresh into tumblers, crowned with thick dollops of malai, and priced humbly at just Rs 25, Rs 30 and Rs 35 for various glass sizes.

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Whether sweetened generously, lightly or left unsweetened for purists, each glass carries the same promise, cooling comfort and creamy delight.

The magic is in its simplicity. The workers proudly say every step of the process — from curd to milk — is done in-house, with machines ensuring the lassi remains untouched by hand, yet never losing its rustic charm.

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“We sell lassi throughout the year. Be it summer or winter, it doesn’t matter,” a worker says with a beaming smile as he tops a tumbler with a swirl of fresh cream. It is the consistency and devotion to tradition that has made the establishment the heart of the chowk, inspiring others to follow suit.

Today, the chowk boasts four to five more similar shops — Jagdish Sweets’ lassi, A-One Lassi and others — each adding their own twist to the city’s favourite drink, yet all paying homage to the original.

“There are many shops selling lassi here. One can say neither of them is empty and rush of customers can be seen at every shop,” said a man behind the counter at A-One Lassi.

For city residents, a visit here is almost ritualistic. “Nothing beats a glass of lassi on a hot day. I drink lassi whenever I come here,” says Ankush, a college student, wiping froth from his upper lip.

A shopkeeper from the bazaar says: “It’s not just about quenching thirst, but about feeling refreshed and recharged. A glass of lassi and you’re ready to face the day.”

Another regular, an elderly man who has been coming for decades, chuckles and says: “I’ve seen this chowk grow around Bittu’s. For us, lassi here is not just a drink, it’s a tradition.”

In a city that thrives on its food culture, Lassi Chowk is more than a destination, it is a symbol of Ludhiana’s enduring appetite for authenticity. Amid the swirl of traffic and trade, it offers a pause, and a creamy, malai-topped reminder that some pleasures never go out of style.