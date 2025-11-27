DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana's 10-yr-old Neera wins 4 medals at swimming championship

Ludhiana's 10-yr-old Neera wins 4 medals at swimming championship

Won 1 gold, 3 silver medals

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:47 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Neera Batra poses with the medals in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Neera Batra, a 10-year-old student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, made the city proud by delivering an outstanding performance at the Primary School Games – state-level swimming championship — held in Mohali.

Advertisement

Competing in the U-11 category, Neera showcased an exceptional performance, winning one gold and three silver medals, and establishing herself among the best swimmers in Punjab. Participants from several districts, including Hoshiarpur, Moga, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Mohali, Sangrur and Patiala, took part in the event, making Neera’s achievement even more impressive.

Advertisement

Her hard work, dedication and discipline have made her teachers, parents and coaches extremely proud. The school management congratulated Neera on her remarkable accomplishment. Her success is credited to her coaches Madhav and Saurabh, who consistently guided and trained her.

Advertisement

Neera’s parents Neha Batra and Sahil Batra said they accompanied her to competitions to cheer her on, and hope she would go on to win more medals at national-level competitions in future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts