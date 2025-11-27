Neera Batra, a 10-year-old student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, made the city proud by delivering an outstanding performance at the Primary School Games – state-level swimming championship — held in Mohali.

Competing in the U-11 category, Neera showcased an exceptional performance, winning one gold and three silver medals, and establishing herself among the best swimmers in Punjab. Participants from several districts, including Hoshiarpur, Moga, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Mohali, Sangrur and Patiala, took part in the event, making Neera’s achievement even more impressive.

Her hard work, dedication and discipline have made her teachers, parents and coaches extremely proud. The school management congratulated Neera on her remarkable accomplishment. Her success is credited to her coaches Madhav and Saurabh, who consistently guided and trained her.

Neera’s parents Neha Batra and Sahil Batra said they accompanied her to competitions to cheer her on, and hope she would go on to win more medals at national-level competitions in future.