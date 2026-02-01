Ludhiana’s 30-year wait ends, PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Halwara airport today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new terminal building at the Halwara airport near Ludhiana on Sunday, ending a nearly 30-year wait for Punjab’s industrial heartland, while also renaming the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas during his one-day visit to the state on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Advertisement

Also read: PM to visit Dera Ballan on Ravidas Jayanti today; 8,000 cops to guard venue after threat email

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will land at the Adampur airport in Jalandhar, which will be formally renamed Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Ravidas community. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also raised the demand when the Prime Minister’s Punjab visit was finalised and the Centre decided to honour the request on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Between 3.45 pm and 3.55 pm, Modi will unveil the plaque renaming the Adampur airport and simultaneously inaugurate the Halwara airport terminal through video conferencing. He will then proceed to Dera Sachkhand Ballan to attend a public function marking the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

The visit is being seen as politically significant in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections. The Ravidas community constitutes a crucial vote bank in several districts of Punjab, especially in and around Jalandhar. Renaming a prominent airport after Guru Ravidas is expected to resonate strongly with the community, reinforcing the saint’s legacy of social equality and dignity.

Advertisement

The outreach has been further underlined by the Centre’s decision to confer the Padma Shri this Republic Day on Sant Niranjan Das, the head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan. The honour, coming days before the Prime Minister’s visit, is widely viewed as part of a broader engagement with the dera and the Ravidas community at a sensitive political juncture.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who will accompany the Prime Minister during the inauguration and renaming ceremonies, shared detailed information on the Halwara airport exclusively with The Tribune.

Naidu said the terminal building has been developed as a joint venture between the Airports Authority of India and the Punjab Government at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore.

He said the operationalisation of the Halwara airport would significantly improve air connectivity in the Malwa region of the state. “The airport will boost trade, industry, tourism, healthcare and education, and contribute meaningfully to the overall socio-economic development of Punjab,” Naidu said.

According to the Minister, the airport has been designed to meet the growing regional air travel demand and is equipped to handle Code C aircraft, including Airbus A321 and Boeing 737. Air India has received the necessary permissions from the Indian Air Force and is expected to begin flight operations from the first week of March 2026.

The inauguration marks a major milestone for Ludhiana, where the airport project had remained stalled for decades. Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, who as Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana consistently pursued the project with the Centre, aviation authorities and airline operators, remained the key force behind its completion.

Arora said the airport would be a game changer for Ludhiana’s export-driven economy. “This will drastically cut travel time for industry and exporters, improve connectivity and strengthen Punjab’s position as a manufacturing and investment hub,” he said, adding that the project was the result of sustained follow-up over several years.

However, even as the airport becomes operational, the demand to name the Halwara airport after freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha remains unaddressed. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had unanimously adopted a resolution during the 2024 Budget session seeking the renaming, but the Centre officially named the facility Halwara airport in January last year.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu will be among those present during the ceremonies at Adampur.

HALWARA AIRPORT: KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Location: Near Ludhiana, Punjab

Terminal area: 2,000 square metres

Project cost: ₹54.67 crore

Developed by: Joint venture of Airports Authority of India and Punjab Government

Peak-hour capacity: Around 300 passengers

Annual passenger capacity: Up to two lakh passengers

Aircraft capability: Code C aircraft (Airbus A321, Boeing 737)

Design: Sustainable terminal to meet growing regional air travel demand

Operational status: Approved by BCAS; Air India flights expected from first week of March 2026

Regional impact: Boost to trade, industry, tourism, healthcare and education in Malwa region

PM’S MINUTE-TO-MINUTE PROGRAMME

2.30 pm: Departs Delhi by IAF aircraft

3.35 pm: Arrives at Adampur airport

3.40 pm: Proceeds by road to venue

3.45–3.55 pm: Unveils plaque renaming Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport

Virtually inaugurates Halwara airport terminal

3.55 pm: Returns to Adampur airport

4.00 pm: Departs by helicopter to Jalandhar

4.30–5.25 pm: Public function at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

5.55 pm: Departs Adampur for Delhi

7.00 pm: Arrives in Delhi