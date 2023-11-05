Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

Tribune News Service

The air quality index (AQI) of Ludhiana today crossed 300 and entered into the red category indicating “very poor”. As the day progressed, the AQI kept on worsening and it reached 306 by 7 pm, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

1Prolonged exposure to very poor quality air can lead to respiratory illness. OPDs of hospitals are seeing a surge in patients complaining of respiratory issues. Elderly and children are the worst affected under such circumstances.

The paediatrics OPD at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital is witnessing nearly 50 to 60 children complaining of breathing problems. Those children who are already asthmatic are having a difficult time.

“Children should not be allowed outside exposure, especially during evening hours. Asthmatic persons should be extra careful and should avoid going out and carry inhalers with them or nebulise themselves regularly if they are having difficulty in breathing,” said an expert from the department.

Mamta, whose son is asthmatic, has stopped his evening cricket practice these days.

“It becomes difficult for him to breathe when he is playing outside in the evening. We have stopped his cricket practice for at least a week or till the smog subsides,” she said.

Meanwhile, 74 cases of farm fires were reported from the district on Saturday. A total of 634 cases have been reported from the district till November 4. The highest number of stubble burning cases in the district — 276 — had been witnessed at Jagraon followed by Samrala 131. From Raikot, 92 cases have been reported so far, 55 from Ludhiana East, 40 from Payal, 34 from Ludhiana West and six from Khanna.

