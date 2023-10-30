Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 29

The air quality of Ludhiana reached the poor category today. The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 224 at 6 pm.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Ludhiana deteriorated as the day progressed. At 6 am the AQI was 169. At 9 am, it slipped to 176. At 12 noon, the AQI was recorded at 199, while it was 211 at 2 pm. The figure rose to 217 at 4 pm and it was recorded at 224 at 6 pm.

Ludhiana today entered the orange AQI category, which can result in breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

As the temperature is dipping these days, it is also resulting in the formation of a thin layer of smog during the early morning and late evening hours. The number of patients facing difficulty in breathing and irritation in eyes are increasing in hospitals these days.

District TB Officer Dr Ashish Chawla said people suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma were having a difficult time these days.

A city-based pulmonologist said there was an almost 50 per cent increase in the footfall of the patients.

“Elder persons with comorbid conditions like heart and lung diseases are more susceptible to air pollution. Similarly, children are also at higher risk of lung problems. Their airways are still growing as they breathe more air per pound of their body weight than adults. In addition to this, children frequently engage in physical activity and play outdoors, which also make them more prone to lung problems,” he said.

Deepak, who was going back to Jagraon from Ludhiana city after his day’s work on a two-wheeler, said he faced great difficulty in riding his scooter due to smog. His eyes were getting watery while driving.

Pollution Board data

57 stubble burning cases reported

Meanwhile, 57 cases of stubble burning were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday. A total of 167 farm fire incidents have been reported so far. Jagraon recorded a maximum 85 stubble burning cases in the district, followed by 36 in Samrala, 18 in Raikot, 11 each in Ludhiana (West) and Ludhiana (East), five in Payal and one in Khanna.

