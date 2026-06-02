Ludhiana’s Aradhya Shukla earns India net bowler call-up for Afghanistan Test

Hard work, perseverance and belief in his abilities have paid off for Ludhiana’s fast bowler Aradhya Shukla, who has been selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a net bowler for the Indian senior cricket team ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (Mohali), from June 6 to 10.

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The assignment marks another milestone in the young cricketer’s career and is viewed as a significant step towards higher honours in Indian cricket. For Aradhya, who has already represented India at the junior level, the opportunity to share the dressing room and training facilities with some of the country’s biggest cricket stars is both a reward for his recent performances and a chance to showcase his talent on a bigger stage.

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Aradhya is no stanger to national setup. The right-arm pacer represented India Under-19 in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai and later featured in the ICC under-19 World Cup in South Africa, earning praise for his disciplined bowling and ability to deliver under pressure.

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However, the road since then has not been without challenges. After battling fitness concerns and spending considerable time working on his physical conditioning, Aradhya returned to competitive cricket this season with renewed determination.

He emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Punjab in the PCA U-23 Multi-Day State Championship, claiming 21 wickets in five matches. The achievement is particularly noteworthy as most of the matches were played on pitches that offered substantial assistance to spinners, making life difficult for fast bowlers.

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Despite the conditions, Aradhya impressed with his pace, accuracy and ability to extract movement with both the new and old ball. His consistency during long spells made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

His coach, Amandeep Singh, credited his success to relentless hard work and a professional approach towards the game.

“Aradhya has shown tremendous commitment over the last year. He worked tirelessly on his fitness and bowling, and the results now visible. He can bowl fast while maintaining accuracy and is effective with the new and old ball. This selection is a well-deserved recognition of his efforts,” said Singh.

He further said that net bowler assignments have often served as stepping stones for emerging cricketers to test their skills against elite players and gain understand the demands of international cricket.

According to those close to the player, Aradhya remained focused during difficult phases and never lost sight of his goals. His performances this season have reaffirmed his reputation as one of Punjab’s most promising pace bowlers

Aradhya and his family expressed gratitude to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for its constant encouragement, support and belief in his abilities.

As he prepares to train alongside country’s finest cricketers at Mullanpur, Ludhiana will be watching with pride, hopeful that this opportunity becomes the launch pad for an even bigger chapter in his cricketing journey.