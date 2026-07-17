Ludhiana’s Aryan Gupta scores AIR 1 in NEET (UG) 2026

Aryan Gupta, a student from Ludhiana, has scored All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, the results of which were declared late on Thursday night.

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A student of Education Square, Dugri, Aryan scored 715 out of 720 marks after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the OMR sheets. His score is the highest in the country.

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Aryan emerged as the national topper among more than 22 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination.

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Speaking after the results, Aryan said securing AIR 1 “feels like a dream”. Coming from a family of doctors, he credited his parents for their constant encouragement and unwavering support throughout his preparation.

He said he studied for nearly 16 to 17 hours every day to achieve this goal. Aryan aspires to become an oncologist and work in the field of cancer treatment. He said losing his grandmother to cancer when he was barely three years old motivated him to pursue medicine and contribute towards cancer care.

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The family celebrated the achievement and credited his success to his dedication, hard work and focussed approach. Aryan’s elder brother had secured AIR 54 in NEET last year.

Congratulating Aryan on his achievement, Bikram Singh Majithia said in a social media post that the success belonged not only to Aryan but also to his father, whose hard work and effort helped him reach this milestone. He added that this victory was a matter of pride for the whole state of Punjab.