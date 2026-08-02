Ludhiana’s garbage crisis spills onto roads, derails traffic

As the city has almost turned into a dump yard with no visible solution on sight, heaps of garbage have now overflowed onto roads. The scattered garbage on the roads has become a traffic hazard, hindering the smooth flow of traffic.

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At some places, the littered garbage on the roads is has also become the cause of accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders. At some intersections, two-wheeler riders have also fallen after their vehicles slipped due to garbage. If the situation continues, heaps of garbage on roads may cause accidents and serious mishaps.

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During a survey conducted at various places in the industrial town, garbage was found littered on roads at Dugri Chowk and Partap Chowk, Hambran Road, Jawahar Camp, bus stand flyover, etc. Traffic movement has slowed down significantly at these places, causing inconvenience to commuters. Even the traffic police cops deployed at these places appear helpless as heaps of garbage have narrowed the roads, making it difficult for them to regulate traffic.

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The traffic situation is worse at Dugri Chowk as one side of road is almost occupied by the littered garbage. As traffic converges at the chowk from all sides, it almost comes to a grinding halt. The situation turns alarming during peak hours as commuters remain stuck in the massive traffic jam for hours.

Interestingly, during the survey, a two-wheeler rider slipped on a road due to the scattered wet garbage. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any injury, but if this situation persists, roads filled with garbage will become accident-prone and may lead to serious road mishaps.

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The footfall of customers has also declined at shops located near the heaps of garbage. The foul smell emanating from the garbage dumps has made life miserable for shopkeepers. Shopkeepers at Jawahar Camp claimed that stink of garbage has affected customer footfall. The government should immediately resolve the issue of safai karamcharis, they added.