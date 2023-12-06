Ludhiana’s karate prodigy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 5

City karate prodigy, Prabhrajbir Singh gave a remarkable performance and made waves in the international arena by winning a bronze medal in a kumite event in the 8th KL Mayor’s Cup Karate Championship, held at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia that concluded on Sunday.

Prabhrajbir Singh secured a silver and a bronze medal in the individual kumite and kata categories, respectively, in the AKS All India Open Karate Championship held on November 5 at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, where he showcased his skills and agility.

Prabhrajbir (5), a student of Sat Paul Mittal School and a trainee of Ashok Karate School of India, on the basis of his achievement in this championship at Doraha, was selected for the highly competitive championship in Malaysia.

Prabhrajbir proved his exceptional skills and dedication towards the sport. He eagerly embraced the opportunity to don the national colours, carving a niche for himself and brought laurels to the city and the country.

His coach Ashok Kumar Chohan, who accompanied the promising karate player to Malaysia told The Tribune that Prabhrajbir, who took up the game only a year ago, demonstrated his mettle in the international competition, with his unwavering focus of a year of hard training.

Prabhrajbir’s achievements will serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes. Ashok Kumar exuded confidence in Prabhrajbir for furture challenges.