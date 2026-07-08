DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana's Mehak clinches bronze in Senior National Qazaq Kures championship

Ludhiana's Mehak clinches bronze in Senior National Qazaq Kures championship

article_Author
Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mehak with coaches Parveen Thakur (left) and Nitin Batish.
Advertisement

Punjab’s martial arts player Mehak of Ludhiana has brought laurels to the state by securing a bronze medal in the Senior National Qazaq Kures Championship held at Samalkha, Panipat (Haryana), recently, adding another feather to Punjab’s growing name in traditional wrestling.

Advertisement

Displaying grit and determination against some of the country’s top competitors, Mehak (19) produced an impressive performance to finish on the podium in the national championship.

Advertisement

The medal winner has been training at Guru Nanak Stadium training centre under coach Parveen Thakur, with coach Nitin Batish also playing a significant role in her preparation and technical development.

Advertisement

Congratulating the athlete, Ravi Kumar, general secretary of the Qazaq Kures Association, Punjab, said, “Mehak’s achievement is a proud moment for Punjab. She has worked hard for this success, and her medal will inspire more youngsters to take up this indigenous wrestling form.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts