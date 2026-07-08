Punjab’s martial arts player Mehak of Ludhiana has brought laurels to the state by securing a bronze medal in the Senior National Qazaq Kures Championship held at Samalkha, Panipat (Haryana), recently, adding another feather to Punjab’s growing name in traditional wrestling.

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Displaying grit and determination against some of the country’s top competitors, Mehak (19) produced an impressive performance to finish on the podium in the national championship.

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The medal winner has been training at Guru Nanak Stadium training centre under coach Parveen Thakur, with coach Nitin Batish also playing a significant role in her preparation and technical development.

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Congratulating the athlete, Ravi Kumar, general secretary of the Qazaq Kures Association, Punjab, said, “Mehak’s achievement is a proud moment for Punjab. She has worked hard for this success, and her medal will inspire more youngsters to take up this indigenous wrestling form.”