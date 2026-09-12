Ludhiana’s oldest voters: 189 are 100-plus, 14,200 above 85

Ludhiana district has 189 voters aged 100 years and above, while another 14,200 voters are aged over 85 years, according to the latest draft electoral roll prepared during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Advertisement

An official of the district administration said Ludhiana, which has 14 Assembly constituencies, had 189 centenarian voters in the latest roll. The highest number of voters aged 100 years and above are from the Dakha constituency, the official said.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said elaborate arrangements would be made for elderly voters to exercise their franchise from the comfort of their homes, as many of them might not be mobile or comfortable travelling to polling stations.

Advertisement

“Our teams will visit these old voters,” said Jain.

Of the 14,200 voters aged above 85 years in the district, 7,243 are women and 6,857 are men. Ludhiana West has the highest number of voters aged above 85 years, with 1,562 such voters — 815 men and 747 women.

It is followed by Gill and Dakha, which have 1,408 voters each in the 85-plus age group. Ludhiana South has the lowest number, with 284 voters aged above 85 years.

With Ludhiana being one of the state's largest districts in terms of electorate and having 14 constituencies, officials believe it could have the highest number of elderly voters in the state.

As per Election Commission of India guidelines, voters aged 85 years and above have been provided the facility to cast their votes from home.