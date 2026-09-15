Ludhiana’s Saxena wins medals in pickle ball

City’s pickle ball talent Amit Saxena made his mark at the PWR 700 Grand Prix held in Gurugram, returning with a rich haul of gold and silver medals from one of the sport’s competitive national-level events.

Saxena emerged champion in the mixed doubles event and followed it up with a commendable silver medal in men’s singles, underlining his versatility and consistency across two demanding formats.

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The men’s singles competition witnessed intense competition, with around 40 players battling for honours. Saxena produced a series of determined performances in the knockout rounds with several matches going down to the wire. His ability to maintain his composure during pressure situations eventually earned him a place on the podium.

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His double-podium finish in two categories has been hailed by fellow players and members of the pickle ball fraternity.