Days after students highlighted the issue of not receiving the revised stipend, the Board of Management (BoM) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has approved an enhanced stipend for its veterinary interns, marking a significant step towards strengthening student support and professional training.

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Sharing his views on the decision, Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill said the meeting was held on March 26, 2026, and the approval reflects the university’s continued commitment to the welfare and academic growth of its students. He added that the revised stipend would be applicable after the issuance of an official notification, with necessary administrative procedures currently underway to ensure smooth implementation.

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Dr Gill emphasised that internships are a crucial phase in veterinary and animal sciences education, during which students gain hands-on experience in clinical practice, livestock management, and field-level problem-solving. He said the enhanced stipend would ease the financial burden on students during their internship and motivate them to perform their duties with greater dedication and professionalism.

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He further noted that the initiative aligns with the university’s vision of producing skilled, confident and field-ready graduates capable of contributing effectively to the livestock sector.

Last year, interns staged a 34-day indefinite protest, following which the government announced in October that stipends would be increased.