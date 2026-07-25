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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana's Wadhwa scripts history with bronze medal at world para TT tourney

Ludhiana's Wadhwa scripts history with bronze medal at world para TT tourney

With doubles’ medal, Ludhiana paddler and partner become 1st Indian men to win at elite event

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana's Shubham Wadhwa with his medal after the ITTF World Para Elite Tournament in Thailand.
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International para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa, who hails from the city, etched his name in history books. Wadhwa and his mate became the first Indian men to win a medal at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Para Elite Tournament.

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Wadhwa, partnering with celebrated paddler Bhavina Patel from Mehsana in Gujarat, clinched the bronze medal in the mixed doubles XD-7 category at the ITTF World Para Elite Tournament. It was played at Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from July 18 to 22.

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The achievement marks a significant landmark for Indian para table tennis.

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The achievement is all the more inspiring considering Wadhwa’s extraordinary journey. A devastating road accident in 2016 left him with a spinal cord injury, confining him to bed for nearly two years. Refusing to let the setback define his life, he took up table tennis during his rehabilitation and transformed himself into one of India’s finest para paddlers.

Today, he is a 10-time national gold medallist and has won 20 international medals, consistently adding to the nation’s reputation on the global stage.

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He is currently ranked world number 4 and Asia number 3 in mixed doubles. In singles, Wadhwa occupies world number 15 spot, Asia number 6 position and is India’s top-ranked player.

On his future plans, Wadhwa said his immediate objective was to win a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan, excel at the upcoming World Para Championship in Thailand and realise his ultimate dream of winning a medal for India at the Paralympics.

Expressing gratitude to those who supported him in his journey, Shubham said, “I am grateful to everyone whose faith in me inspires me to work harder and strive for greater success. I remain committed to bringing more international medals for India and making the country proud.”

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