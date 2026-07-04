Ludhiana’s Yuvraj Singh continues Bollywood run with 'Cocktail 2' after 'Dhurandhar 2'

After bagging a role in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, city boy Yuvraj Singh has now also been featured in Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sanjay Dutt. The budding actor said it was an excellent experience working alongside seasoned performers.

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Talking to The Tribune, Yuvraj said he initially bagged the role of Rashmika Mandanna’s younger brother in Cocktail 2, but the part was later cut. However, he added that he still appeared in the film and received a positive response. “For me, both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Cocktail 2 have been very close to my heart, as they gave me the opportunity to work alongside leading actors,” he said.

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He added that one of his upcoming Punjabi films, in which he plays the lead role, is set for release in October. “I am waiting for the film’s release and hope that people in Punjab will show their love,” he said.

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A student of BCM School, Shastri Nagar, Yuvraj said that working with established actors has been a rewarding experience. “It was a memorable experience that I will always value. I am currently working as an actor and model, building my career in the entertainment and fashion industry,” he said.

He was also selected among the top 100 finalists in the Official Mr India competition, which he described as an important milestone in his journey.

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He said that even his small role as an Army personnel in Dhurandhar, remains a memorable experience for him.

Speaking about Cocktail 2, Yuvraj said, “It was an amazing experience being part of film. My scenes were shot at Sukh Villas in Chandigarh, and after working on Dhurandhar, this was another great opportunity to learn and grow as an actor.”

“I had the privilege of sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and it was a fantastic learning experience. In the film, I play Rashmika’s brother during the wedding sequence, and I am grateful to have been part of such a wonderful project,” Yuvraj added.