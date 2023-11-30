Ludiana boys win U-14 cricket tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

Ludhiana beat Ferozepur by 111 runs in a match of the Punjab State Inter-District One-day Cricket Tournament for U-14 boys in Ferozepur today. The tournament is being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

Batting first, Ludhiana posted a highly competitive total of 252 runs in 48.5 overs, with Naman Sharma emerging the top-scorer with 75 runs. For Ferozepur, Amardeep Singh took four wickets for 39 runs. Chasing the target, hosts Ferozepur could manage only 141 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Prince made 50 runs.

For the visitors, Ryaan claimed four wickets for 28 runs, while Harkirat Singh Samra and Aarav Aggarwal secured one wicket each to restrict Ferozepur to 141 runs.

