Ludiana boys win U-14 cricket tournament

Ludhiana, November 29
Ludhiana beat Ferozepur by 111 runs in a match of the Punjab State Inter-District One-day Cricket Tournament for U-14 boys in Ferozepur today. The tournament is being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.
Batting first, Ludhiana posted a highly competitive total of 252 runs in 48.5 overs, with Naman Sharma emerging the top-scorer with 75 runs. For Ferozepur, Amardeep Singh took four wickets for 39 runs. Chasing the target, hosts Ferozepur could manage only 141 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Prince made 50 runs.
For the visitors, Ryaan claimed four wickets for 28 runs, while Harkirat Singh Samra and Aarav Aggarwal secured one wicket each to restrict Ferozepur to 141 runs.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next