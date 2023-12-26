Lukewarm response to “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” scheme

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 25
The Sarkar Tuhade Dwar scheme, enabling online availability of 43 public dealing services, has received a lukewarm response in this part of the Amargarh assembly segment.
However, the administration ranked the progress as satisfactory in Malerkotla district.
“Having received instructions from Malerkotla DC Dr Pallavi to promote the scheme we advised elected representatives of civic bodies and lambardars to spread awareness about the availability of services,” said Harbans Singh, Ahmedgarh SDM, claiming that 45 applicants had been provided documents at their doorstep and that too according to their convenience. In all 271 beneficiaries had availed the doorstep delivery of the desired documents during the first fortnight of the scheme.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday