Lukewarm response to “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” scheme

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 25

The Sarkar Tuhade Dwar scheme, enabling online availability of 43 public dealing services, has received a lukewarm response in this part of the Amargarh assembly segment.

However, the administration ranked the progress as satisfactory in Malerkotla district.

“Having received instructions from Malerkotla DC Dr Pallavi to promote the scheme we advised elected representatives of civic bodies and lambardars to spread awareness about the availability of services,” said Harbans Singh, Ahmedgarh SDM, claiming that 45 applicants had been provided documents at their doorstep and that too according to their convenience. In all 271 beneficiaries had availed the doorstep delivery of the desired documents during the first fortnight of the scheme.

