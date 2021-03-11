Lumpy skin disease outbreak spells trouble for dairy farmers

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 8

The lumpy skin disease (LSD) outbreak, which has affected thousands of animals (cows), has left the Animal Husbandry Department and dairy farmers worried.

Panic spread after five out of fifteen infected cattle owned by Karamjit Singh of Dhaler succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Dr Amarjit Singh Dhaler, senior vice president, BKU-Ugrahan, alleged that the situation had worsened at Jhuner, Dhaler Khurad, Kanganwal, Sandaur, Khurad , Dulwan Kalan , Kasapur, Pharwali and Bishangarh villages where dozens of cows and buffalos were contracting severe infection daily and dairy farmers were finding it difficult to manage the treatment on their own.

Dairy farmers and organisers of gaushalas have sought Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s intervention into the problem.

Meanwhile, Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal said 15 teams of veterinary physicians have been constituted for the treatment of infected cattle and four special teams for surveillance in the district. He said around 350 out of total 36,000 cattle were reported to be infected with the LSD virus and over 825 animals were given vaccine during ensuing phase of infection.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said he had already asked senior functionaries in the department to deploy special teams of veterinary physicians to visit all dairy farms and gaushalas of the area.

“I suffered a loss of Rs 20 lakh due to FMD last year and no one from the department came to share my grief. Contrary to claims being made by the government this time too, not even a single veterinary physcians is available at Veterinary Dispensary, what to talk of providing us free medicine and expertise,” said Dr Ravinder Sharma.

Bhoj Raj Sharma, an office-bearer of Radhey Krishan Gaushala, said the administration should deploy special teams of veterinary doctors at gaushalas and supply free medicines for treatment of infected animals.

#Lumpy Skin Disease