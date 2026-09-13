Lumpy Skin Disease re-emerges in Punjab; vaccination drive underway in Ludhiana

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has re-emerged after a gap of four years, prompting an alert from the National Animal Disease Referral Expert System. The Animal Husbandry Department has also launched a vaccination drive to contain the spread of the disease.

So far, 1.76 lakh cattle have been vaccinated in Ludhiana district. Dr Deepak Jhangra, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said, “Although cases are being reported, they are not too large in number compared with 2022. Such cases are self-limiting and sporadic. We have vaccinated 1.76 lakh cattle. The inoculation drive will continue till August 15. Ludhiana district has more than two lakh cattle, and the remaining animals will be covered in the coming days.”

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Cautioning dairy farmers, Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, advised livestock farmers to strengthen biosecurity and maintain cleanliness on their farms to prevent the spread of the disease.

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Dr Swaran Singh Randhawa, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, said, “Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease caused by Capripoxvirus and transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks. The main signs include fever, which can reach 106°F, followed by the development of cutaneous nodules measuring 2–5 cm across the body. In some cases, lesions may involve the mouth, pharynx and respiratory tract, leading to pneumonia, enlarged lymph nodes and oedema of the limbs or brisket region. The disease may further cause anorexia, drooling, watery eyes, nasal discharge and a drastic decline in milk production.”

Dr Randhawa said the disease has no specific direct treatment. “It is a viral disease and there is no direct treatment. However, febrile animals can be managed with commercially available antipyretics in consultation with a local veterinarian. If fever persists or the animal develops nasal discharge or respiratory signs, antibiotics may be administered to prevent secondary infections. Vector-control measures should be followed strictly to curb the spread of the disease to nearby animals,” he said.”

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Dr Sushma, Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine, advised farmers to exercise caution while moving, buying or selling animals during this period. “Do cooperate with the Animal Husbandry Department’s vaccination campaign against LSD. Get your healthy animals vaccinated. The disease is not zoonotic and milk is safe for consumption after proper boiling or pasteurisation,” she said.

The university is also organising a Pashu Palan Mela on September 18 and 19 on the theme, “Strengthen Biosecurity — Prevent Animal Diseases,” to create awareness among livestock farmers about biosecurity measures.

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BOX: Preventive measures

n Vaccination: Vaccinate cattle annually in the endemic areas or at least 28 days before moving livestock or facing an active outbreak

n Vector Control: Manage biting insects like mosquitoes, biting flies, and ticks that transmit the virus. Apply certified insect repellents to cattle and eliminate insect breeding sites by clearing standing water, improving drainage and managing manure

n Quarantine and Movement Control: Restrict the introduction of new animals into a healthy herd. Keep new or traded cattle in strict isolation for at least 28 days and check them for clinical signs before mixing them with others