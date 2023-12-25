Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, December 24
A market created for vendors in Urban Estate, Dugri, near the LIC office, has been deteriorating and unused since it was set up a few years ago.
The market was established by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) using public funds but it failed to bring it in use so far.
The market designed for vendors includes constructed sheds, floor and the site also offers parking facilities for vehicles. Approximately 70 vendors could be accommodated to conduct their businesses if all necessary conditions are met in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Currently, the market area is turning into a dumping site for waste, while wild grass is thriving in the surroundings.
Lack of coordination to blame
Due to a lack of coordination between the MC and GLADA, the facility has not been utilised. With available sheds and parking facilities, authorities concerned should take steps to transform it into a functional vending zone. —Tiger Singh, President, Rehri Phari Federation
It’s important to highlight that the Municipal Corporation has not established even a single vending zone for street vendors to date as per the act despite repeated demands raised by a vendors’ union. About five years ago, the MC identified a total of 21,725 street vendors, issuing them identity cards; however, the MC did not create designated vending zones for them.
Tiger Singh, president, Rehri Phari Federation, Ludhiana, expressed that they have repeatedly raised concerns about GLADA’s unused vendor market in the meeting of MC’s Town Vending Committee, but no action has been taken. The committee is responsible for ensuring that all street vendors identified in the MC’s survey are accommodated in designated vending zones.
GLADA Chief Administrator-cum-MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said he would look into the matter.
