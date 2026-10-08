DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Machines defunct for a month, TB patients hassled in Ludhiana

Machines defunct for a month, TB patients hassled in Ludhiana

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In the absence of the machines, the Health Department has now reverted to traditional microscopic methods for examining suspected TB cases in Ludhiana district. photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis across Ludhiana district has been severely disrupted as testing machines are lying non-functional for the past one month.

Nearly 30 health centres, including the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, have been unable to conduct rapid TB testing due to a shortage of essential chips and cartridges required for these machines.

Advertisement

While the Civil Hospital has both CBNAAT and TrueNat systems, other centres rely only on TrueNat. All machines at government health centres in the district are non-functional for the past one month, which has led to stalling of the testing services.

Advertisement

In the absence of these machines, the Health Department has now reverted to traditional microscopic methods for examining suspected TB cases. The Civil Hospital, Ludhiana is also conducting slide test now. Though sputum microscopy can confirm the presence of TB bacteria and help in starting the treatment, it cannot detect rifampicin resistance, a critical marker for drug-resistant TB.

CBNAAT and TrueNat tests are designed to provide this resistance profile quickly, enabling timely and appropriate treatment. Without them, patients risk delayed diagnosis of resistant strains, complicating therapy. To bridge the gap, patient samples are being sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for advanced testing. However, reports are taking five to six days to return, slowing down treatment initiation. In the entire district, only Civil Hospital, Khanna, and the centre at Civil Surgeon’s Office, Ludhiana, have functional CBNAAT machines and are able to conduct the tests.

Advertisement

Vijay Kumar, who came to the Civil Hospital for testing, said doctor had advised him TB screening. “The price of test is too much in private labs while the machine at the Civil Hospital is not working. This is the third time I came here for testing but the department says that the machine is not working,” he said.

Experts caution that microscopic testing cannot substitute for molecular diagnostics when it comes to identifying drug resistance, making the current situation a serious setback for TB-control efforts.

District TB Officer Ashish Chawla confirmed that the supply of cartridges and chips had been stalled for the past month.

He added that medication of patients testing positive through microscopy was being started but once supplies arrive, which was expected in a week, the confirmatory testing would resume to check for rifampicin resistance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts