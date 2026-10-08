Machines defunct for a month, TB patients hassled in Ludhiana

Tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis across Ludhiana district has been severely disrupted as testing machines are lying non-functional for the past one month.

Nearly 30 health centres, including the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, have been unable to conduct rapid TB testing due to a shortage of essential chips and cartridges required for these machines.

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While the Civil Hospital has both CBNAAT and TrueNat systems, other centres rely only on TrueNat. All machines at government health centres in the district are non-functional for the past one month, which has led to stalling of the testing services.

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In the absence of these machines, the Health Department has now reverted to traditional microscopic methods for examining suspected TB cases. The Civil Hospital, Ludhiana is also conducting slide test now. Though sputum microscopy can confirm the presence of TB bacteria and help in starting the treatment, it cannot detect rifampicin resistance, a critical marker for drug-resistant TB.

CBNAAT and TrueNat tests are designed to provide this resistance profile quickly, enabling timely and appropriate treatment. Without them, patients risk delayed diagnosis of resistant strains, complicating therapy. To bridge the gap, patient samples are being sent to Government Medical College, Patiala, for advanced testing. However, reports are taking five to six days to return, slowing down treatment initiation. In the entire district, only Civil Hospital, Khanna, and the centre at Civil Surgeon’s Office, Ludhiana, have functional CBNAAT machines and are able to conduct the tests.

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Vijay Kumar, who came to the Civil Hospital for testing, said doctor had advised him TB screening. “The price of test is too much in private labs while the machine at the Civil Hospital is not working. This is the third time I came here for testing but the department says that the machine is not working,” he said.

Experts caution that microscopic testing cannot substitute for molecular diagnostics when it comes to identifying drug resistance, making the current situation a serious setback for TB-control efforts.

District TB Officer Ashish Chawla confirmed that the supply of cartridges and chips had been stalled for the past month.

He added that medication of patients testing positive through microscopy was being started but once supplies arrive, which was expected in a week, the confirmatory testing would resume to check for rifampicin resistance.