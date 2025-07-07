Following successful roadshows in Bengaluru and Surat, Madhya Pradesh's third major investment outreach will be held in Ludhiana on July 7 under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. As one of India's prominent industrial cities, Ludhiana has been strategically chosen to foster investment partnerships in key sectors like textiles, manufacturing, food processing, and IT.

Advertisement

CM Yadav will participate in a series of engagements throughout the day, holding direct interactions with major industry figures. He will visit notable industrial establishments such as Vardhman Textiles and Deepak Fasteners. These visits will allow for a deeper understanding of production processes, technological efficiencies and management systems.