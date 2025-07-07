DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Madhya Pradesh CM's roadshow today

Madhya Pradesh CM's roadshow today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Following successful roadshows in Bengaluru and Surat, Madhya Pradesh's third major investment outreach will be held in Ludhiana on July 7 under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. As one of India's prominent industrial cities, Ludhiana has been strategically chosen to foster investment partnerships in key sectors like textiles, manufacturing, food processing, and IT.

Advertisement

CM Yadav will participate in a series of engagements throughout the day, holding direct interactions with major industry figures. He will visit notable industrial establishments such as Vardhman Textiles and Deepak Fasteners. These visits will allow for a deeper understanding of production processes, technological efficiencies and management systems.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts