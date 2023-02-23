Magazine launched

Tribune News Service

PG Department of Economics of SCD Government College launched the first edition of department magazine ‘Eco Quest’ 2022-23 on Tuesday. The magazine was virtually launched by Dr Tanvir Likhari, principal, SCD Government College, Ludhiana. The guest of honor was KB Singh on the occasion. A teacher said: “Eco Quest is an ambitious initiative of economic spectrum inclusive of latest economic topics like the global debt crisis, moonlighting, post-Covid inflation and others.”

Seminar on post-Covid education

Ludhiana: IQAC of BCM College organised a national-level seminar on ‘Paradigm Shift in Education in the Post-Covid World’, sponsored by the College Development Council, Panjab University. College principal Dr Monika Dua welcomed all guests and deliberated on the relevance of the chosen themes and sub-themes in the contemporary times. Keynote speaker Dr Amit Kauts, professor and head, Department of Education, GNDU, Amritsar, emphasised on the constructive changes in the field of learning triggered by Covid-19 and suggested teachers to adopt a learner-centered approach by mentoring the learner in order to improve the quality of education.

International Mother Language Day

The Department of Student Welfare of CT University celebrated International Mother Language Day. The aim of the event was to promote, preserve and transmit to the coming generations the richness and beauty of Punjabi language and culture. Jagwinder Jodha, poet and editor, Punjabi section, Punjab Agricultural University, was the keynote speaker on the occasion. He interacted with the students of CT University and said: “Mother tongue is the language which a child starts hearing after being born and thus, it also helps in providing a definite shape to one’s emotions and thoughts. A human being’s identity is linked to his language.”

Ramgarhia Girls College

PG Department of Punjabi, Ramgarhia Girls College, celebrated ‘Antarrashtriya Matra Bhasha Divas’ with fervour on Tuesday. A lecture on ‘Gurbani- A treasure of spiritual wisdom’ was organised on the occasion. Rajpal Singh from Amritsar was the keynote speaker at the event. He was accompanied by Satvant Kaur, the officiating principal of the college.