Magazine released

Ludhiana: Parvasi Sahit Adhyan Kender of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College released the latest issue of Parvas magazine. The magazine contains information about Punjabi writers, literature and American literary societies. The event was chaired by Surinder Singh Sunar, president, Lok Manch, Punjab. Professor Gurbhajan Gill, chairman, Lok Virasat Academy, Ludhiana, and Dr Lakhwinder Singh Johal, president, Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Ludhiana, were the special guests on the occasion. Some Punjabi writers were also present at the event.

NSS camp

A seven-day NSS camp concluded at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management on Saturday. The theme of camp was ‘Fit India Movement and Swachhta Abhiyan’. NSS volunteers organised a thanksgiving ceremony on the occasion. College principal Vishal Kumar congratulated the volunteers and teachers on the successful completion of the event and motivated them to work selflessly to make the society a better place.

Road safety week

RS Model Senior Secondary School observed ‘Road Safety Week’ from January 16 to 21 under the guidance of Meenakshi Seth in order to raise awareness among students about road safety rules. The students participated actively in the events. They took a pledge to follow traffic rules. Academics director ML Kalra presided over the programme and lauded students for their efforts in participating in the event.

Auditions for reality show

Ryan lnternational School hosted 'Reveal the Talent-Chote ustad', a TV reality show's Ludhiana auditions on the school premises. Around 150 Ryanites and 100 children of other schools from the age-group 2 to 14 years participated in the event. Children showcased their talent in the field of dancing, singing and modelling. Parents of the participating students were also invited to the school.