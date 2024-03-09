Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour

Ludhiana, March 8
With devotees thronging temples to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Shakti, the festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated with religious fervour in the city. Mahashivratri is the occasion to celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva with goddess Parvati.
The offerings by the devotees to Lord Shiva included bel patta, dhatura, kusha, etc. The temples were tastefully decorated and puja took place till midnight. The markets witnessed various langar stalls offering prasad to the devotees.
