Maherna Kalan residents seek upgraded computer lab for school

Residents of Maherna Kalan village in the Raikot subdivision of Ludhiana district have urged the higher authorities in the Punjab Government and the Education Department to upgrade the computer lab at the village’s government senior secondary school.

They have also urged the regional leadership to impress upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains to consider educational institutes of rural areas at par with those located in urban localities, while enhancing the level of facilities for promotion of science and technology.

Residents argued that the number of students and their needs in the field of computer sciences had increased substantially during the past decade whereas the Edusat Lab established in 2012 had not been upgraded accordingly.

Presently a single faculty member is imparting training to students of all classes whose needs and aspirations have been changing according to exponential sophistication of systems

available at private institutes in the region.

Though the school administration claimed that students were being imparted training in computer science at par with their counterparts in private schools of urban areas, certain issues were almost inherent for institutes located in rural areas.

Upgrade of hardware and software, modernisation of infrastructure, improved functionality of equipment and conducive learning atmosphere, were cited as prerequisites for

students hailing from rural backgrounds.

Principal Davinder Singh Purba asserted that the functionality of equipment and reliability of internet connectivity was monitored closely by the faculty and the administrative staff periodically.

“Though we have been taking necessary steps to achieve our goal to equip students with the necessary tools to develop their computer skills in routine, special arrangements are made to enable them stay connected with latest technological advancements,” said Purba, maintaining that computer faculty and personnel in the administrative wing had been advised to remain connected with the higher authorities for claiming grants for up-gradation of computer labs out of a Rs 400 crore-package announced recently by the Education Minister.