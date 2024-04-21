Maid, aides lock family, flee with gold jewellery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

A domestic help along with her accomplices committed theft at a house at Khanna on Friday. The accused locked the house owner and his family in a room and decamped with jewellery worth lakhs. The police were informed soon after.

The accused who reportedly belongs to Nepal was employed by the family about ten days back and no police verification of the maid was made by the family. After receiving the complaint, the police had immediately sounded alert and conducted checking at the local bus stand and railway station but in vain.

As per information, on Friday afternoon, house owner Dinkar Kalia of Samrala road along his wife had gone to see his relative who was ill. When they returned home, they found the door locked from inside. After repeated knocks, the owner opened the door with another key. The couple was shocked to see the maid and her aides ransacking the house. The couple was intimidated and locked in a room after which the accused ran away with jewellery and one mobile phone.

After receiving information, police officials reached the spot and started the probe. CCTVs installed in the locality are being scanned for clues. — TNS

