 Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition : The Tribune India

Broken roads-VI

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Huge potholes on main Focal Point Road in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 26

A stretch of the main Focal Point Road from the railway lines to Phase V (Focal Point) near Dhandari bridge has become one of the worst roads in the city. Huge potholes have developed on the road, posing threat to commuters due to the apathy of the authorities concerned.

Road sans street lights at many points

Before the rainy season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had even failed to get the potholes filled on the main Focal Point Road that links the Sherpur, Focal Point and Dhandari areas for the safety of commuters. Chances of mishaps remain high at night as there is no provision of street lights at many points. Earlier, truck drivers had also raised their voice against the damaged road.

Before the rainy season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had even failed to get the potholes filled on the road that links the Sherpur, Focal Point and Dhandari areas for the safety of commuters.

Chances of mishaps remain high at night as there is no provision of street lights at many points.

An industrialist, Deepak Dhanda, said the road was in a bad condition for the past five years. Nothing had been done to repair potholes before the rainy season, leaving commuters to face inconveniences. “The situation has worsened this rainy season as it is difficult to even drive a car on the stretch. The broken stretch is posing a threat of fatal mishaps and causes damage to vehicles also. Moreover, there are no street lights due to which snatching incidents are common,” he said.

A factory owner, Rajesh Sood, said he regrets purchasing a plot in the area due to the poor condition of roads. As the Phase V main road is in a dilapidated condition, he is forced to use an alternative and long route to reach his factory.

A commuter, Ram Kumar, of Manav Samaj Sewa Swasthya Sangathan, an NGO, said: “Not only a large number of factory workers and industrialists travel through the road but many residents of nearby colonies in Sherpur, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandari, Durga Colony and other areas also use the main Focal Point Road. Some commuters have also met with mishaps here too. Till the road is reconstructed, the MC could get potholes filled with soil or other material for the safety of commuters and to avert mishaps. The government should direct the authorities concerned to get the road reconstructed at the earliest.”

Earlier, truck drivers had also raised their voice against the damaged road. The commuters said there was no check on dumping of fly ash and dyeing units’ wastewater on roads. Broken internal streets of various phases of the Focal Point are also crying for attention.

Meanwhile, MC Superintending Engineer (B&R) Ranjit Singh said the work to make the Focal Point Road stretch from the railway lines to the Dhandari bridge had been allotted to the contractor concerned.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

4
Haryana

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

6
Nation

Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates

7
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

8
Punjab

Rahul Bhandari replaces Gurkirat Kirpal as Punjab Food and Supplies principal secretary

9
Chandigarh

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

10
Nation

One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief’s post

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral

Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo


Cities

View All

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Government staff asked not to burn cop residue in fields

528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

5-day police remand for gangster Mundi, 2 others

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

2 fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case