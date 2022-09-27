Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 26

A stretch of the main Focal Point Road from the railway lines to Phase V (Focal Point) near Dhandari bridge has become one of the worst roads in the city. Huge potholes have developed on the road, posing threat to commuters due to the apathy of the authorities concerned.

Road sans street lights at many points Before the rainy season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had even failed to get the potholes filled on the main Focal Point Road that links the Sherpur, Focal Point and Dhandari areas for the safety of commuters. Chances of mishaps remain high at night as there is no provision of street lights at many points. Earlier, truck drivers had also raised their voice against the damaged road.

Before the rainy season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had even failed to get the potholes filled on the road that links the Sherpur, Focal Point and Dhandari areas for the safety of commuters.

Chances of mishaps remain high at night as there is no provision of street lights at many points.

An industrialist, Deepak Dhanda, said the road was in a bad condition for the past five years. Nothing had been done to repair potholes before the rainy season, leaving commuters to face inconveniences. “The situation has worsened this rainy season as it is difficult to even drive a car on the stretch. The broken stretch is posing a threat of fatal mishaps and causes damage to vehicles also. Moreover, there are no street lights due to which snatching incidents are common,” he said.

A factory owner, Rajesh Sood, said he regrets purchasing a plot in the area due to the poor condition of roads. As the Phase V main road is in a dilapidated condition, he is forced to use an alternative and long route to reach his factory.

A commuter, Ram Kumar, of Manav Samaj Sewa Swasthya Sangathan, an NGO, said: “Not only a large number of factory workers and industrialists travel through the road but many residents of nearby colonies in Sherpur, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandari, Durga Colony and other areas also use the main Focal Point Road. Some commuters have also met with mishaps here too. Till the road is reconstructed, the MC could get potholes filled with soil or other material for the safety of commuters and to avert mishaps. The government should direct the authorities concerned to get the road reconstructed at the earliest.”

Earlier, truck drivers had also raised their voice against the damaged road. The commuters said there was no check on dumping of fly ash and dyeing units’ wastewater on roads. Broken internal streets of various phases of the Focal Point are also crying for attention.

Meanwhile, MC Superintending Engineer (B&R) Ranjit Singh said the work to make the Focal Point Road stretch from the railway lines to the Dhandari bridge had been allotted to the contractor concerned.