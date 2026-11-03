Main shooter in Gurdwara Manji Sahib firing case lands in police net

The Ludhiana (rural) police and counter intelligence wing in a joint operation claimed to have arrested the main shooter in the recent firing incident at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan village.

Dr Ankur Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana (Rural), and Assistant General of Police, Counter Intelligence, Dr Pragya Jain, addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Monday.

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The police officials said rural police and CI wing teams conducted a thorough investigation and successfully arrested the main shooter involved in the incident after sustained efforts. He has been identified as Raj Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Nurpur Machhiwara, Ferozepur district.

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On the intervening night of October 27 and 28, two masked men on a motorcycle entered Gurdwara Manji Sahib and opened fire before fleeing the scene. An FIR dated October 28, under Sections 109 of the BNS, 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, 1959, was registered at the Sudhar police station. The gravity of the incident was reviewed by district Ludhiana (Rural) and Counter Intelligence Police teams, who conducted a detailed probe based on technical and human intelligence.

To identify the suspects, police teams scrutinised CCTV footage from nearly 200 km of backward and forward routes. Through the tireless efforts of police teams and intelligence-based operations, the main suspect has been arrested.

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During sustained interrogation of the suspect, it has emerged that threats were being issued with the motive of blackmailing the head sewadar of the Gurdwara Sahib and the firing incident was carried out with this intent.

Officials said police would make efforts to arrest the other suspects involved in the case at the earliest. They said police teams of Ludhiana (rural) district and Counter Intelligence had successfully traced and arrested the suspects in firing incidents carried out by masked men at Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village and Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan village, near Sudhar, within a short span of time.

Preliminary investigation and interrogation revealed that threats had been issued to blackmail Kulwant Singh, the main sevadar of the gurdwara. The firing was carried out in connection with the threats. Now, the questioning of the shooter would led the police to the person who hired the shooters for the firing. Police officials said Raju had a prior criminal history, with cases registered against him under extortion, stolen property, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Faridkot, Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts.