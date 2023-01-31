Main shooter in Paramjit murder case arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

The Ludhiana rural police arrested the main shooter allegedly involved in the murder case of 45-year-old Paramjit Singh, an electrician, of Bardeke village, near Jagraon, in Ludhiana district.

IGP (Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said the suspect, identified as Abhinav of Verka village, was the main shooter in the case.

He said Abhinav was arrested on January 24 while a .32-bore weapon and four bullets were recovered from him yesterday. “Further investigation in the case is underway. We are hopeful to arrest the remaining suspects in the murder case soon,” he said.

On January 4, two persons barged into Paramjit’s house at Bardeke village and shot him dead. The assailants had fired multiple bullets, killing him on the spot. There were reportedly three persons who came in a car and two of them entered the victim’s house, as per information.

After the incident, a Facebook user, who claimed himself to be Arsh Dalla, an alleged gangster-turned-terrorist, shared a post taking the responsibility for the murder. In the Facebook post, he had claimed Paramjit had been murdered as he had “mentally harassed” a person in Minia village due to which the latter had “died by suicide”.

