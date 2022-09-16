Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

The city police today claimed to have foiled a dacoity bid of notorious criminals and arrested four suspects with two countrymade .315 bore weapons, four live cartridges, one sword and a sharp weapon.

The gang had planned to commit some major dacoity in the city but timely action of the police prevented the same.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Deepu Kumar Deep (23) of Kohara, Jatin Bains, alias Nanna (23), of Islamganj, Naveen Masih (23) of Khud Mohalla and Jatin Monga, alias Trendy (22), of Khud Mohalla. Vishal Jacob, alias Vishal Gill, of Bhatra Mohalla, the key accused, is still at large in the case.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, JCP Narinder Bhargav, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Ramandeep Bhullar addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

Sharma said the gangsters were the members of notorious Shubham Mota and Puneet Bains gangs and they had been involved in criminal activities and loot incidents in the city.

On September 7, they had indulged in a deadly clash with another gang, led by Raja Bajaj, and both groups had also fired gunshots on the Neela Jhanda road. The police had then registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act against both gang members, the CP said.

Sran said weapons recovered from gangsters were delivered by some weapon suppliers from Vrindavan and they would also be arrested soon.

Arrest will serve as deterrent to others: JCP

The arrest of the gang members will serve as a deterrent to other gangsters and anti-social elements. Police teams are already conducting raids at whereabouts of other gangsters who are still at large in the case. Police stations heads have already been told to keep a tab on criminal elements resorting to firing and other criminal activities in the area.

Nabbed gangsters have criminal background: DCP

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said the nabbed gangsters had a criminal background. Suspect Jatin Monga was already facing three cases of drug smuggling and attempt to murder. Naveen was facing five cases, including of attempt to murder, theft and firing, and Deepu and Jatin Bains are facing two and three cases, respectively, of attempt to murder and firing registered in Ludhiana in the past.