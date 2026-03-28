Major drug seizure: 3,100 kg poppy husk recovered in Ludhiana

In a fresh case of drug seizure, the Jamalpur police station recovered 3,100 kg of poppy-husk from a truck and three other vehicles while conducting raids.

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The accused involved in the smuggling escaped police arrest. According to information, Sub Inspector Dalveer Singh along with a police team, on Friday, was present at Jamalpur Chowk for patrolling and checking of suspects.

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The smugglers had parked the truck in a deserted area under Ladowal police station. After receiving a tip-off from an informer, the police team raided the place.

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The police also seized three more vehicles from the same spot, which were to be used to deliver small consignment of drugs to different places indicating the possible existence of a large inter-state gang behind it.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said, “We are getting more details as this may involve a larger gang of smugglers.”