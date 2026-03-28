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Home / Ludhiana / Major drug seizure: 3,100 kg poppy husk recovered in Ludhiana

Major drug seizure: 3,100 kg poppy husk recovered in Ludhiana

Three vehicles seized from spot, which were to be used to deliver small consignment of drugs to different places indicating the possible existence of a large inter-state gang behind it

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:32 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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In a fresh case of drug seizure, the Jamalpur police station recovered 3,100 kg of poppy-husk from a truck and three other vehicles while conducting raids.

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The accused involved in the smuggling escaped police arrest. According to information, Sub Inspector Dalveer Singh along with a police team, on Friday, was present at Jamalpur Chowk for patrolling and checking of suspects.

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The smugglers had parked the truck in a deserted area under Ladowal police station. After receiving a tip-off from an informer, the police team raided the place.

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The police also seized three more vehicles from the same spot, which were to be used to deliver small consignment of drugs to different places indicating the possible existence of a large inter-state gang behind it.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said, “We are getting more details as this may involve a larger gang of smugglers.”

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