Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 15

A major fire broke out in three hosiery waste godowns at street number 2, Mayapuri, here on Tuesday morning. The godowns are situated in a residential area due to which residents got panicked after the incident.

Hosiery waste worth several lakhs was said to be destroyed in the fire. A car of one of the godown owners also gutted in the flames. The fire had spread to an adjoining factory but was controlled timely by firemen.

Fire personnel try to douse the flames at waste godowns in Mayapuri, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Aatish Rai, sub-fire officer, said a call was received around 10.30 am and in no time, fire tenders reached the spot.

“The fire was completely doused around 5 pm and over 70 fire tenders were used for the same. Short- circuit could be the cause of the fire but exact reason could be known only after investigation,” Aatish said.

The sub-fire officer said no fire arrangements were made by the godown owners. Initially, staff of the godown tried to douse the flames by pouring water but they failed to control it.

Most of the people staying in the area are from Saharanpur and they are into the business of hosiery waste. Majority of the households have even converted their residences into small godowns and the majority of the roads of Mayapuri had been covered by the hosiery waste. After the incident, adjoining godowns and the affected building were vacated by the owners and they also shifted goods to a safe place.

Firemen faced a tough time in dousing the flames as a large number of people gathered at the spot after getting information about the incident. Later, the police managed the crowd.

People have stored huge stock of hosiery waste in Mayapuri and they have also converted their houses into godowns. If the fire spread to nearby buildings, there would have been huge losses. Most of the godowns have not even made any fire safety arrangements to prevent such incidents.

70 fire tenders used

