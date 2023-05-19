 Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna : The Tribune India

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown located behind the vegetable market in a residential area in Model Town, Khanna, on Thursday. Panic spread among area residents as they feared that the fire could spread to adjoining houses.

Drums filled with chemicals were reportedly stored in the godown. Some local residents even came out of their houses to save themselves.

The godown was situated right in the middle of the residential area since a long time, posing a constant threat of a major accident, alleged residents. The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of three fire tenders in over two-hour operation.

Baljit Singh, a resident of the area, said chemical drums were regularly brought to the illegally operated godown and chemical waste was dumped into the sewerage system as well, posing risk to the residents’ lives. Though the administration was aware of the matter, no official dared to take action.

“When we questioned the godown owner today regarding the fire incident that posed risk to the lives of residents, the owner said nothing to worry as no one had died in the incident,” he alleged.

Residents said they had also complained to the administration and demanded closure of the illegal godown but all their pleas fell on deaf ears. Now, it should be closed permanently.

Notably, fire incidents had kept firemen of the district on toes since Wednesday night. Several incidents occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Yesterday night around 8 pm, fire incidents were reported at two garment shops in Field Ganj where goods worth several lakhs had gutted. Around 10.57 pm, a fire broke in an empty plot in Rishi Nagar, fire tender rushed there and doused the flames. After that at 1.15 am on Thursday, a fire broke out in a house near Sahnewal but no major loss was reported. At 1.45 am, a fire broke out in a factory on the Machhiwara road.

Again at 4.05 am, a fire occured at a snack manufacturing unit on the Lohara road. Firemen took over two hours to douse the flames. On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a fast food joint in Jagraon and the same was controlled by firemen in minimum-possible time.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

4
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

5
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers block railway track, say compensation for land acquisition inadequate

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Army sepoy killed in road accident

Documentary on architectural heritage of Khalsa College screened

29 ETT teachers get job letters

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali dist

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Rs 132 cr spent on solid waste mgmt, NGT told

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Mann shows support for newly-elected MP Rinku

DC office employees call off pen-down strike

Sewa Kendras start issuing digital receipts for services

Chutani assumes charge as new SE

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Stepfather rapes minor, nabbed

Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC