Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

Ludhiana, May 18

A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown located behind the vegetable market in a residential area in Model Town, Khanna, on Thursday. Panic spread among area residents as they feared that the fire could spread to adjoining houses.

Drums filled with chemicals were reportedly stored in the godown. Some local residents even came out of their houses to save themselves.

The godown was situated right in the middle of the residential area since a long time, posing a constant threat of a major accident, alleged residents. The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of three fire tenders in over two-hour operation.

Baljit Singh, a resident of the area, said chemical drums were regularly brought to the illegally operated godown and chemical waste was dumped into the sewerage system as well, posing risk to the residents’ lives. Though the administration was aware of the matter, no official dared to take action.

“When we questioned the godown owner today regarding the fire incident that posed risk to the lives of residents, the owner said nothing to worry as no one had died in the incident,” he alleged.

Residents said they had also complained to the administration and demanded closure of the illegal godown but all their pleas fell on deaf ears. Now, it should be closed permanently.

Notably, fire incidents had kept firemen of the district on toes since Wednesday night. Several incidents occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Yesterday night around 8 pm, fire incidents were reported at two garment shops in Field Ganj where goods worth several lakhs had gutted. Around 10.57 pm, a fire broke in an empty plot in Rishi Nagar, fire tender rushed there and doused the flames. After that at 1.15 am on Thursday, a fire broke out in a house near Sahnewal but no major loss was reported. At 1.45 am, a fire broke out in a factory on the Machhiwara road.

Again at 4.05 am, a fire occured at a snack manufacturing unit on the Lohara road. Firemen took over two hours to douse the flames. On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a fast food joint in Jagraon and the same was controlled by firemen in minimum-possible time.