Major fire at garment printing unit in city, stock destroyed

A major fire broke out at a garment printing unit on Bahadur Ke Road here on Sunday afternoon, destroying machinery, raw material and a large quantity of stock. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control. No injury or loss of life was reported.

The fire was reported at RV Knit India around 1.40 pm. According to fire officials, the flames had engulfed a section of the ground floor by the time fire tenders reached the scene. The remaining portion of the unit, along with its two upper floors, escaped damage.

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The unit was reportedly closed when the incident occurred. Neither the owner nor workers could explain how the fire started while officials said the exact cause would be ascertained after an investigation.

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The presence of a large quantity of garment stock and other combustible material intensified the blaze. Thick black smoke and intense heat made firefighting operations difficult, forcing the personnel to proceed cautiously.

Sub-fire officer Rajan Sharma said the heat was so intense that it could be felt near the main gate when the team reached the place. Personnel used over 15 rounds of fire tenders to douse the flames and arranged water from two nearby units to sustain the operation.

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He said the fire was brought under control after around three hours of efforts. The absence of peak-hour traffic offered some relief to the personnel, as reaching the congested industrial area during busy hours often poses a challenge.