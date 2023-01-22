Major fire at handloom shop in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 21

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey handloom shop at Pindi Street near Blanket Market this morning. Goods worth several lakhs were reportedly gutted in the fire.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when the owner reached the shop and switched on the electricity.

Firefighters had a tough time taming the flames in one of the most crowded markets of city. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Following which, a spark on the first floor was reported and before the owner could do anything, it took the shape of fire. The shopkeeper asked his workers and nearby traders for help in shifting the stock to safer places.

Local residents said the fire took spread fast on the first and second floor of the shop and due to which the shop owner could not able to save the stock from there. However, residents, along with the workers of the shop and the owner, had shifted most of the items from the ground floor to nearby buildings.

Since the shop was located in the city’s crowded market in Pindi Street, firefighters faced huge difficulty in dousing the flames. Fire tenders could not directly reach the shop due to narrow streets. Firemen had to use long water pipes to douse the flames. Fire tenders were parked on the road and around 250-m-long pipes were used for spraying water over the shop.

Traffic in the street and nearby areas also got affected due to the incident.

The fire was completely doused around 5 pm.