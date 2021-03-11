Major fire at Kohara factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A major fire broke out in a blanket manufacturing unit, Arora Fabrics, in Kohara on Monday night. Loss worth several lakhs was reported due to the fire. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames. Two fire tenders from Samrala were also sent to the spot. Workers were present at the factory when the fire started and in no time, it took the shape of a major fire. Fortunately, workers managed to step out of the factory safely. Aatish Rai, sub-fire officer, said the fire was controlled after over eight hours of struggle. Rai said a short-circuit was said to be the cause of the fire. TNS

Ludhiana: Youth Empowerment Federation, a Ludhiana based NGO, organised a walkathon at Sarabha Nagar here to promote green cover in the state. Youngsters associated with the NGO announced their plans to develop green belts under a project named ‘Bloom’. The NGO members said they aim to plant 75,000 saplings. NGO’s founder Baljeet Kaur said she had designed the project to connect youngsters with nature.