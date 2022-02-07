Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

A major fire broke out at a double-storey paint store on the Rahon road in the wee hours of this morning.

Smoke billows out of the paint store after the incident. Tribune Photo

The store was closed and a short-circuit seemed to be the cause behind the fire.

The entire building of the ‘Delhi Agencies’ paint store was gutted in the fire. Big cracks had developed in the two-storey building of the store. Adjoining buildings had also developed cracks.

Fire tenders stationed on the Rahon road in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo

The fire broke out at around 4 am after which someone informed the fire brigade. Within a few minutes, fire tenders reached the spot and started dousing the flames.

Firefighters had to first break walls of the store to make way for smoke to come out. Afterwards, they broke the side walls to start the operation. The main shutter was also lying locked due to which the firefighters had to break the same to control the fire.

A LPG cylinder was also kept in the store which exploded in the fire. A huge stock of inflammable items was also kept in the building which escalated the fire. The firefighters had also recovered the remains of the exploded LPG cylinder.

The fire had also damaged the high-tension wires passing over the road. The fire personnel asked Electricity Department officials to cut the power supply.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said over 50 fire tenders were used in the operation and they took around seven-and-a-half hour to douse the flames.

The firefighters had to struggle to control onlookers who reached the spot to shoot videos of the raging fire. Police personnel who reached the place failed to control the crowd. Traffic on the stretch outside the store on the Rahon road also got affected due to the crowd.

Another fire incident in Sardar Nagar

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a garment factory in Sardar Nagar. The fire was reported on the third floor of the factory. Fire brigade had reached the factory and doused the flames within 30 minutes.

Fireman returns cash

A fireman who first entered the shop to douse the flames found some cash lying in the shop. He took the money and returned it to the owner of the shop. The latter appreciated the fireman for his honesty.

