Major fire breaks out at bank branch, no casualties

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

A major fire broke out at a branch of the Central Bank of India on the first floor of a complex near Bhai Bala Chowk on Ferozepur Road here today. Fire-fighters faced a tough time controlling the flames amidst the dense smoke emanating from the building.

The fire-fighters managed to bring the fire under control within two hours, but smoke continued to emanate from the site. The complex houses two other offices of different organisations on separate floors.

Smoke started emanating from the Central Bank branch around 8:30 am today, causing panic among people present in the complex.

After receiving information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to a fire brigade officer, a minor fire again broke out around 5:30 pm, but it was brought under control quickly.

Electronic devices worth lakhs and important documents were reportedly gutted in the fire. Fire brigade officials suspected that the fire might have been caused due to short-circuit in the back-up batteries installed at the office. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.